23-year-old arrested after shots fired into St. Joseph home

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A 23-year-old Benton Township resident was arrested early Friday morning after police say shots were fired into a home in St. Joseph.

Officers were called just after 3:45 a.m. to the 2600 block of S. State Street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a home that had been shot numerous times.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured.

According to police, this was an isolated incident that occurred over a personal dispute.

While investigating, police identified a 23-year-old Benton Township resident as a person of interest. That person of interest was later taken into custody and booked into the Berrien County Jail on numerous charges.

Police have not released the name of the 23-year-old person of interest, but they say that person will be arraigned Monday at Berrien County 5th District Court.

