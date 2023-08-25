23-year-old arrested after shots fired at house in St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A 23-year-old Benton Township resident was arrested early Friday morning after police say shots were fired at a house in St. Joseph.

Officers were called just after 3:45 a.m. to the 2600 block of S. State Street on reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a home that had been shot numerous times.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but none of them were injured. Police say it was an isolated incident that occurred over a personal dispute.

While investigating, police identified a 23-year-old Benton Township resident as a person of interest. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police found him hiding out at a house on Marquette Woods Road in Lincoln Township.

Police initially knocked on the door, but no one answered. That’s when police from St. Joseph, Lincoln Township, St. Joseph Township, Benton Township, and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the house.

A short time later, a woman came out along with her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend, who was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Berrien County Jail on numerous charges.

The man’s name has yet to be revealed. He was set to be arraigned in Berrien County Trial Court on Monday.

23-year-old arrested after shots fired at house in St. Joseph

