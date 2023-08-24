Watervliet moves football game against Brandywine to Friday due to heat

WATERVLIET, Mich. (WNDU) - Two more high school football teams that were set to begin their seasons Thursday night will now have to wait another day.

Watervliet Public Schools announced Thursday morning that it would push its home varsity football game against Brandywine back to Friday night as extreme heat continues to make its presence felt in Michiana.

Kickoff at Panther Stadium is still slated for 7 p.m.

Watervliet and Brandywine are not the only schools in our area to see their season openers get delayed. Earlier this week, Edwardsburg pushed its opener back to Friday due to the heat.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.