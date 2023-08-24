South Bend police, fire departments present 2024 budget to council

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department, alongside the city’s fire department, presented their 2024 budgets at a South Bend Common Council committee meeting Wednesday night.

The police department has $57.6 million budgeted for 2024.

They want to hire community resource officers to help build better communication.

“It will be a resource for the community and a resource for us administratively, and our police officers to reach back out to the community. A lot of times there is a log jam there and a communication, whether it’s from them to us, or us to them, and hopefully that can be alleviated,” said Scott Ruszkowski, who is Chief for the South Bend Police Department.

The budget also calls for salary increases for officers.

“Then when you add more officers, obviously the benefits as well, the insurance, etc., that raises it up a bit,” said Ruszkowski.

They also want to add new and enhanced traffic measures.

“Two officers per shift, assigned essentially traffic duties only,” said Ruszkowski.

The police department is also adding two more crime analysts to the real-time crime center.

“We are going to expand the hours that that is operational. Ultimately, vision-wise, getting to that 24-7 operation,” said Ruszkowski.

Meantime, the fire department said it has a roughly $40 million budget for 2024.

“Mostly towards making sure we keep our fleet up. Our trucks are expensive. Making sure we have our turn-out gear. Making sure that we are doing what the NFPA says that we should do: National Fire Protection Association...We are looking to try to replace some of our older stations in the future, but that is not monies necessarily coming from our budget,” said Carl Buchanon, who is Chief for the South Bend Fire Department.

Buchanon said he wants to make sure firefighters are safe.

“Making sure they have new and updated SCBA, self-contained breathing apparatus, because again you go into those elements to where you have to make sure you have good products to take care of your livelihood,” said Buchanon.

