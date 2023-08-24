South Bend Police Department notes decrease in gun violence from 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has received some new numbers from the South Bend Police Department in regard to gun violence.

This year, there’s a 41% decrease in the number of gun violence victims compared to the average number over the last four years.

City officials say the reduction in crime is no coincidence—year to date, there are a little over 530 incidents compared to 617 in 2022. There are 50 shooting victims at this point in 2023 versus almost 90 by late August last year.

While one crime is one too many, city officials sharing at Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting agree that the downward trend in gun violence isn’t random.

“The one thing that has been proven to, to address crime is the number of officers,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

“I feel the same as the mayor does,” said South Bend Police Department Chief Scott Ruszkowski. “It’s not a coincidence when you have more- there’s, there’s more visibility. That’s more of a deterrence factor.”

Mueller adding the bigger force can mean officers can stay in crime hot spots for longer periods of time instead of running off to another call. Now, more officers can be dedicated to traffic enforcement and a couple will specifically be community resource officers, or CRO’s.

“Like SROs, they’ll be out in the community doing work like SROs are doing in schools - quality of life issues that our community has spoken out about such as traffic enforcement, drug houses - just to name the two most important ones and priorities that we have heard,” explained Dan Skibins, division chief.

In the last three years, operations divisions chief Dan Skibins says the department hovered between 215 and 220 officers.

But now? The number is sitting at 244.

South Bend police credit their half-dozen one-day hiring evens called Prospect Days, which allows potential officers to complete over half the hiring process.

“Now we can be even more picky and choosy,” Skibins said. “We’re looking for about five individuals from this prospect day to send to the academy in January.”

While resources don’t feel as strained, the quest to find more recruits isn’t over.

“In my eyes, it’s, ‘We’ve increased staffing. What are we doing with it?’ We’re backfilling. We’re doing the things that we were doing previously - previous to COVID,” Skibins finished.

The department says it’s possible they could have four more officers by the end of the year, and the next Prospect Days event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7.

