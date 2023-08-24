Rivalry Renewed: Cavemen eager for return of Backyard Brawl against Kingsmen

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since 2019, the Mishawaka Cavemen and the Penn Kingsmen will meet on the gridiron.

The two schools are separated by a short 10-minute drive, with many of the players having friends on the opposing sideline. But they haven’t played each other in football since Mishawaka left the NIC to join the NLC.

On Wednesday, the Kingsmen told us what makes this rivalry so special. On Thursday, we heard from the Cavemen, who are looking to complete the sweep of Mishawaka after beating Marian last Friday.

“I remember the last game I came to — I think it was in eighth grade — and just watching everyone play,” said senior safety Jack Troyer. “Everyone there was all excited and into the game. I know that some people come to the game to talk to people, talk to friends. They don’t really watch. But I believe in the Backyard Brawl, everyone’s there to watch football.”

Senior running back Ethan Bryce shared Troyer’s excitement.

“I feel like our senior class and Penn’s senior class, we haven’t played each other since middle school, and we’ve had big rivalries,” Bryce said. “I mean, we’ve all grown up with each other. We’re crosstown with each other. It’s just a big game, and we know it’s going to be packed. The whole town will be out there, and there will be big bragging rights.”

Kickoff for the Backyard Brawl on Friday night is set for 7 p.m., but gates will open at Penn’s Everwise Freed Field at 5 p.m.

A community tailgate will be held before kickoff. For everything you need to know about ticketing, parking, the community tailgate, and more, click here.

