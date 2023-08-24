Police: 2 dead after homicide-suicide at Michigan City apartment complex

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department has ruled a death investigation as a homicide-suicide after two people were found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Corey Robinson Jr., 23, and Kaliya Harrington, 20, died in a homicide-suicide after a “domestic-related incident.”

Officers were called just after 11:40 a.m. CDT to the 2300 block of Normandy Drive at the Normandy Village apartment complex on reports of an unconscious person located inside an apartment. When they arrived, they found Robinson and Harrington dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation reveals that multiple gunshots were fired inside the apartment before the two victims were found. Police say that multiple items of evidence related to the shooting were recovered at the scene by detectives.

Police say this is an isolated incident, and there is no active threat to the community.

