Pierceton Woods Academy supervisor accused of sexual misconduct with 19-year-old resident

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw woman is facing sexual misconduct charges after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a 19-year-old who was receiving treatment at the center she worked at.

According to our affiliate WPTA, Dena Patel, 50, was arrested earlier this month. She is a now-former supervisor at Pierceton Woods Academy, a youth treatment center for “young men with substance abuse issues or sexually maladaptive behaviors,” according to its website.

According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office detective began investigating the relationship in April. Initial reports indicated Patel was a housing unit supervisor from May 2022 to May 2023. She allegedly began a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old resident of the facility in mid-December 2022.

During the investigation, the detective reportedly received a copy of text messages between Patel and a coworker in which Patel admitted to being in a romantic relationship with a resident. The Times-Union says a review of Patel’s text messages also showed that she spoke with the 19-year-old resident on the phone, where he allegedly referred to Patel as his girlfriend.

While conducting interviews with staff members and residents at Pierceton Woods Academy, it was reported that Patel had a pattern of allowing other residents to use her phone to access the internet, which is prohibited in the program.

The detective later obtained surveillance video from Pierceton Woods Academy, which reportedly showed Patel going into the 19-year-old resident’s unit several times on her scheduled days off between April 8 and April 16.

During an interview with the 19-year-old resident, he allegedly told police he had been in a relationship with Patel for approximately four to six weeks. According to the Times-Union, he admitted they took about three or four walks together and kissed.

The resident also told police that Patel was not assigned to supervise his unit and that she would give him gifts. The probable cause affidavit indicates the 19-year-old ended the relationship with Patel and no longer has contact with her.

Patel, who declined to give a statement to detectives, is charged with sexual misconduct by a service provider. It’s a level five felony that carries a prison sentence of one to six years, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Patel’s initial hearing is set for Sept. 21.

