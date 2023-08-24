Paw Paw girl’s run on ‘America’s Got Talent’ comes to an end

PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - A 12-year-old girl from Paw Paw who received national praise on “America’s Got Talent” has been eliminated from the show.

Brynn Cumings has been enchanting audiences with her rare talent for combining magic and ventriloquism since she was 8. She made her debut on the show back in June and got a “Yes” vote from all four judges.

Brynn was one of 55 acts to advance to the “live” round of the competition and was one of the first 11 of those acts to perform Tuesday night. Of those 11, only two would advance to the finals based on viewer votes.

Unfortunately, Brynn’s remarkable run on the show came to an end Wednesday when those results were revealed. Brynn made it into the top five, but found out she had been eliminated when the top three were announced.

The two acts who advanced to the finals were singer Lavender Darcangelo and Adrian Stoica with his dog Hurricane.

The votes are in! Congratulations to @lavdarcangelo & Adrian Stoica & Hurricane for moving on to the #AGT Finale! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vEZAErKbFw — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 24, 2023

According to MLive, one other Michigander remains on the show. Philip Bowen, 38, is a fiddler who lives in Brownstown Township in Metro Detroit. His “live” round performance will be on Sept. 5.

