NIPSCO offers tips to help you save energy in extreme heat

(WNDU) - When it comes to keeping cool amid extreme heat, it can make your bills add up!

That’s why NIPSCO is offering the following tips to help you save energy and lower your energy bills.

Keep your house at the minimum comfort level. NIPSCO says Each degree cooler than 78° F uses substantially more energy. At night, raise the air conditioner’s thermostat setting.

Make sure your cooling vents are open and unobstructed.

Keep curtains and draperies closed during the day on the sunny side of your home.

Reduce the number of times you go in and out of your home.

Use smart power strips to help save energy by shutting off the power to electronics when they are not in use.

Use timers and motion sensors to keep outdoor lights on when you need them and off when you don’t.

Avoid using ovens, dishwashers and clothes washers and dryers between the hours of 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Air dry your dishes instead of using the dishwasher’s drying cycle.

Double check to make sure your air conditioner compressor/condenser unit that is located outside of your home is shaded.

For more energy efficiency tips from NIPSCO, click here.

