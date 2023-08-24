Advertise With Us

Authorities: 3 killed in shooting at California biker bar; shooter also dead

Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars...
Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Three people have been killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said. The shooter also died, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene Wednesday evening.

“Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class action lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS, Gov. Holcomb
Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Aug. 21, 2023.
Body recovered from St. Joseph River identified
2 found dead inside Michigan City apartment
Matthew Thompson
Elkhart man charged with murder of wife
Cooling centers open as dangerous heat comes to Michiana

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
GOP candidates tangle in Milwaukee as they vie to be the leading alternative to front-runner Trump
South Bend police, fire present 2024 budget to council
South Bend police, fire departments present 2024 budget to council
A Rivalry Renewed: Penn takes on Mishawaka
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump praises Jan. 6 crowd, repeats election lies in online interview while skipping GOP debate