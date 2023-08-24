Advertise With Us

Mishawaka man arrested after attacking Dollar General customer

The Mishawaka man has been arrested after attacking a Dollar General customer on Tuesday.
The Mishawaka man has been arrested after attacking a Dollar General customer on Tuesday.(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man is facing a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a Dollar General customer over the way they were dressed.

26-year-old Kristofer Byrkett is charged with a Level 5 felony of battery by means of a deadly weapon after the alleged assault on Tuesday.

According to court documents, police were called to the Dollar General in the 2800 block of Lincoln Way East for a battery. Upon arrival, officers saw a man on top of Byrkett, holding him down with a large amount of blood around the two men.

After Byrkett was detained, officers spoke with Dollar General store owner John Buck, who told them Byrkett allegedly struck a customer several times in the head and face with a metal handlebar off a bicycle due to the way the customer was dressed. Buck got Byrkett’s attention away from the victim and got him out of the store when an employee of a neighboring business knocked Byrkett to the ground until authorities reached the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

A Level 5 felony charge carries a penalty of between one to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class action lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS, Gov. Holcomb
2 found dead inside Michigan City apartment
Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Aug. 21, 2023.
Body recovered from St. Joseph River identified
Matthew Thompson
Elkhart man charged with murder of wife
Cooling centers open as dangerous heat comes to Michiana

Latest News

Michiana Eats: The Twirl
Michiana Eats: The Twirl
Pierceton Woods Academy supervisor accused of sexual misconduct with 19-year-old resident
NIPSCO offers tips to help you save energy in extreme heat