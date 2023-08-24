Mishawaka man arrested after attacking Dollar General customer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man is facing a felony charge after allegedly assaulting a Dollar General customer over the way they were dressed.

26-year-old Kristofer Byrkett is charged with a Level 5 felony of battery by means of a deadly weapon after the alleged assault on Tuesday.

According to court documents, police were called to the Dollar General in the 2800 block of Lincoln Way East for a battery. Upon arrival, officers saw a man on top of Byrkett, holding him down with a large amount of blood around the two men.

After Byrkett was detained, officers spoke with Dollar General store owner John Buck, who told them Byrkett allegedly struck a customer several times in the head and face with a metal handlebar off a bicycle due to the way the customer was dressed. Buck got Byrkett’s attention away from the victim and got him out of the store when an employee of a neighboring business knocked Byrkett to the ground until authorities reached the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

A Level 5 felony charge carries a penalty of between one to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

