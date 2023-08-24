Michiana Eats: The Twirl

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s a little piece of paradise, where you can satisfy your sweet tooth and get some amazing food, too!

The Twirl is an iconic restaurant at Stone Lake in Cassopolis. It’s a place where you can order an amazing burger and some delicious ice cream, although the owner says it’s famous for just about everything on the menu.

“It’s been in our family for 40 years,” says Mike Vite. “So, it’s been since the late 70s and has been through a lot of changes. But the food is amazing. We’re famous for a lot of things — really, we’re famous for everything.”

The Twirl serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but you can order dessert whenever you want!

The Twirl’s chicken strips also get rave reviews. Vite says the restaurant goes through about 300 pounds of fresh chicken strips a week.

“You can’t get that anywhere,” he says.

When you visit The Twirl, you can enjoy your food on their new patio or even on the beach at Stone Lake. And the best part, it’s open all year long!

To try out the eats in the video above for yourself, just head to the restaurant, which is located at 220 S. Broadway Street. The Twirl’s business hours are listed below:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

