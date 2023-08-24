Advertise With Us

LaPorte City Council approves plan to create new low-income housing

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte City Council approved a plan to create new low-income housing in the area.

According to the South Bend Tribune, the Council voted 6 to 1 in favor of the measure. A Valparaiso-based nonprofit called Housing Opportunities will now work to create 16 one and two-bedroom units inside the former Coca-Cola bottling plant on Rumely Street.

The nonprofit is also receiving over $7 million to help convert the building.

Monthly rent for the units will be based on 30% of the tenant’s income. Each person who applies will be screened before being approved.

