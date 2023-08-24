How to stay safe during excessive heat warnings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Working outside in these hot conditions can be more than uncomfortable; they can also be dangerous.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan, with the potential to hit record-high temperatures across Michiana.

When it’s this hot and humid outside, the potential for heat-related illnesses and health complications dramatically increases. This is all the more reason to be aware of the warning signs and pace oneself when working outside.

The N.W.S. suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air conditioning as much as possible and out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

But what if someone has to work outside or in a building that doesn’t entirely stay cool when it’s this hot?

“It’s going to be hot,” said Suzie Krill, Public Information Officer for the South Bend Fire Department. “We need hydration because, our jobs, we’re sweating 24 hours a day, so therefore, plenty of fluids the night before and plenty of fluids while we’re here. I always carry my cup around, so I know that I need to just keep drinking. Making sure we eat well, no heavy, big food, right? You have to kind of work with yourself, know yourself; if you’re hot, you need to say, hey, I’m hot, I need a break.”

O.H.S.A. recommends taking frequent breaks inside or in the shade, wearing loose-fitting clothing when possible, and hydrating regularly.

They also recommended rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening, like walking pets, exercising, or yard work.

We often hear that we should know the signs of heat stroke, but what are the actual symptoms of heat stroke?

The National Weather Services says the symptoms one might experience during heat illness or heat stroke include a throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry, damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, or loss of consciousness.

To help cool off and shade from the sun, TriHealth recommends wearing a hat or putting a cold towel over your head and neck area, and if you have access to ice, placing an ice cube on your left wrist will help cool you down.

But what can outdoor workers do to stay as safe as possible during these extreme temperatures?

“So everyone is being rotated in and out of vehicles, so they constantly have access to air conditioning, and then lots of water, so each truck out here has water on them,” said Braydon Downing, construction supervisor for Butler, Fairman and Seufert. “(Wear) sunscreen; you’ll see some guys with shades around their hardhats to keep the sun off the back of their neck.”

Work or not, the South Bend Fire Department wants to remind folks that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles; even briefly, it can spell disaster.

The SBFD added that extreme weather situations are an essential time to be a good neighbor.

“Check on your neighbors,” Krill said. “If you have an elderly neighbor, check on them; make sure they have air conditioning. A lot of them won’t turn it on because they like to be warm; they’re cold. Knock on the door and say Hey, it’s extra hot in here today; let’s get your A/C on for a little bit. If you see workers out, I know I have some workers on my street; I’ve offered them water, I have a spigot out front, let them know where the hose is, leave some cups out for them, let them get hydrated. Be kind; it doesn’t cost anything to be kind.”

The excessive heat warning remains in effect until midnight tonight, so stay hydrated, listen to your body, and if you or a loved one is experiencing a heat-related emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.