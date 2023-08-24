First Alert Weather Day: One More Day of Dangerous Heat Indexes & Humidity

While we did NOT break actual air temperatures Wednesday, we did break the heat index record! The hottest heat index ever recorded in August for South Bend (the actual climate sight for Michiana) happened Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 PM of 114F! The previous hottest heat index ever recorded in South Bend for the month of August was 112F back in 1983. We will potentially tie or break this new record Thursday before a cold front arrives Thursday night into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Sun and a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a passing shower during the morning. A second small chance of a shower Thursday evening as a cold front approaches the area. Near record high temperatures are expected. The record high is 97F set back in 1948. High 97F with heat index values of 105 to 115F. Low 69F. Wind SW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Not as hot, but staying muggy throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies. High around 85F. Low 66F. Wind NE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Much nicer conditions as humidity runs out of Michiana, with perfect weather to enjoy some college football, including our own Fighting Irish that will be playing across the pond in Ireland. High near 79F. Low near 57F. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 78F. Low near 55F. Wind NE at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will be close to average (near 80F for daytime highs) for the next workweek as we shake off the summer heat. Rain changes will be few and far between, but we are eying late Monday into Tuesday for a few showers as a cold front moves in, this will also cool temps further with highs in the mid 70s and lows falling to the low 50s.

