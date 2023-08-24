Elkhart hosts annual Latino Business Expo

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Local businesses converged at the Northern Indiana Event Center for the annual Latino Business Expo on Wednesday.

The event featured food trucks, music, giveaways, and brought together Latino entrepreneurs from all over the Michiana area. The goal of the expo is to support, promote, and strengthen the connection between Latino-owned businesses both to each other and the broader community.

This year, the expo featured 82 businesses and is expected to have brought in close to 1,000 people.

“This event is very important cause the Hispanic community is growing and it’s a very friendly community oftentimes they don’t know where the resources are,” said Yolo Lopex DeMarco, the expo director. “They have a lot of potential and they want to network they want to meet people from different backgrounds and so by balling this the Latino Business Expo were saying it’s a safe space to promote their products but it’s not exclusive to them we invite anyone that want to be apart of this experience.”

Organizers say that the expo has been instrumental in connecting Latino-owned businesses to local Chambers and additional resources for further assistance.

