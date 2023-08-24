Dowagiac honors first African American police chief in Michigan

DOWAGIAC, MI. (WNDU) - After todays ceremony, the name George Grady will forever be tied with the Dowagiac police department

Grady was the first ever African American police chief in the state of Michigan, and the second in the entire country as well!

Being appointed all the way back in 1965. He served as chief of police for over a decade, inspiring and impacting the lives of many in the community.

“It was truly groundbreaking,” said Don Lyons, Mayor of Dowagiac. “It wasn’t just another black chief of police, it wasn’t event that he was the first ever black chief of police. It was a very special time that took a very special person and were honored to be able to recognize that.”

The ceremony took place Thursday morning at City Hall Park, the home of the Dowagiac police station, which was renamed the ‘George L. Grady Police Station’.

Grady was born and raised in Dowagiac, returning home after serving in the Korean war as one of the first ever African American deep-sea diver, during his time in Korea.

After returning home, Grady immediately joined the police department, working his way up thanks before officially being appointed chief in 1965. The move coming at a dark time in American history, Chief Grady would deal with the ramifications for years to come.

“In 1967 we had a series of riots,” said Lyons.” A series of protest against the abysmal treatment of the black population. It was into that world that Chief Grady stepped.”

Grady’s work made a huge impact at the time, inspiriting individuals in the community to set higher goals.

“I didn’t go into police work thinking I’d be a police chief, much less in the second largest city in Michigan. ” said Eric Payne, a retired police chief of the Grand Rapids police department. “Seeing chief Grady knowing he did it, there came a time where I thought maybe yes, I can do it. I can become the police chief of Grand Rapids.”

And it’s that type of impact that really resonates with the Grady family the most.

“I was just the fact to see what he’s passed on to alot of these individuals here,” said Ron Grady, the son of Chief Grady.

“Be it our friends, be it city officials, be it the police officers of the town. It really does your hear good getting to see them.”

