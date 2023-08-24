Benton Harbor postpones football game to Friday night due to heat

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor High School joins a growing list of high schools in our area who are pushing back football games due to the heat here in Michiana.

The school announced Thursday that it would move its home game against Lawton to Friday night out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of its students.

Kickoff on Friday night is set for 6 p.m.

Benton Harbor isn’t the only school in our area who must wait one more day to kick off its football season due to the hot weather. Edwardsburg, Watervliet and Brandywine will also be playing Friday night instead.

