$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in LaPorte

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you purchased a Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket in LaPorte, you should check your ticket carefully!

According to the Hoosier Lottery, someone matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $331 million jackpot drawing.

The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Family Express #46, which is located at 1004 E. State Road 2 in LaPorte.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday are 25-30-32-33-55 with the Powerball of 20. You can check your ticket by using the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

If you hold this ticket, the Hoosier Lottery suggests you take the following steps:

Ensure your ticket is in a secure place

Consider meeting with a financial advisor

Contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions

Since no one won the big prize, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $345 million.

