5 South Bend police officers awarded for helping save child’s life

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Five South Bend police officers are being honored for helping save a child’s life back in July.

According to the South Bend Police Department, officers John Bies, Jerrid Arnold, Lauren Baker, Maranda Baker, and Brad Sadilek were given Lifesaving Awards on Thursday.

The officers responded to a call at a home for a young boy who had been attacked by a dog. When they arrived, officers immediately began performing lifesaving measures by tending to the boy’s injuries. Due to the severity of his wounds, the officers chose to transport the child to the hospital in a squad car so he could get to the emergency room.

Doctors say choosing to immediately transport the child was a key factor in saving his life.

The family says the boy’s condition continues to improve each day.

