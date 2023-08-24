2-year-old Elkhart boy dies after getting hit by SUV at state park in Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) - A 2-year-old Elkhart boy has died after he was struck by an SUV at a state park in western Michigan, police said.

Investigators said the boy ran across a road at Holland State Park Tuesday evening and was struck by an SUV driven by a 57-year-old Ohio resident.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the park along Lake Michigan’s coastline around 7 p.m. about an injured child, the Holland Sentinel reported.

Witnesses, paramedics and other first responders provided the toddler with medical aid before he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Tuesday’s deadly accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. The boy’s name has not been released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.