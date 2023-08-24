2-year-old Elkhart boy dies after getting hit by SUV at state park in Michigan

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) - A 2-year-old Elkhart boy has died after he was struck by an SUV at a state park in western Michigan, police said.

Investigators said the boy ran across a road at Holland State Park Tuesday evening and was struck by an SUV driven by a 57-year-old Ohio resident.

Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the park along Lake Michigan’s coastline around 7 p.m. about an injured child, the Holland Sentinel reported.

Witnesses, paramedics and other first responders provided the toddler with medical aid before he was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Tuesday’s deadly accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. The boy’s name has not been released by authorities.

