19th annual River Bend Quilt Show underway in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something to do over the next few days, you can stop by the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library to enjoy the labors of some talented quilters!

The River Bend Quilt Guild is hosting its 19th annual River Bend Quilt Show from Thursday through Saturday. You’re invited to look at the quilted works of art free of charge.

You can also cast a voting ballot for your favorite quilts. After the votes are tallied, the River Bend Quilt Guild will announce the top three winning quilts, in two categories, on its Facebook page.

Excluded from the ballot this year are three special quilts (see video above) that will be donated to The LGBTQ Center in South Bend. They will be on display throughout the duration of the show.

The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library is in downtown Mishawaka at 209 Lincoln Way East. You can check out the quilts at the following hours:

  • Thursday - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Rhianna still waiting for new family

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Indiana Adoption Program wanted us to share her story again in hopes that someone will step forward to help.

Community

Nosh is a board game that combines charcuterie and competition. But to get it up and running,...

South Bend board game creator seeks funding for new, food-based game

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Nosh is a board game that combines charcuterie and competition. But to get it up and running, its creator needs a little help!

News

Brynn Cummings of Paw Paw, Mich. performs during the "live" round of "America's Got Talent" on...

Paw Paw girl to learn future on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Wednesday night

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Brynn Cummings, 12, performed live on the show Tuesday night and will find out Wednesday night if she will advance to the finals.

Events

Erin Edwards

3rd annual Walk for a Cure in honor of Erin Edwards to be held Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The walk will take place at the Argos Community Park on Walnut Street this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Community

Art Beat returns to downtown South Bend for 20th year

Updated: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
With hundreds of visual, culinary, and performing artists showcasing their work, Art Beat had something for everyone.

News

Otis Irving

Elkhart community mourns loss of beloved crossing guard

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Otis Irving is being remembered not only for his service but for the positive impact he had on students and staff at Woodland Elementary School.

Events

Michiana Gem and Mineral Society holding 60th annual show this weekend

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Here's what you need to know about this year's show!

Events

Michiana Renaissance Festival returns this weekend

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Join the adventure on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

Events

Baboon Fest 2023 returning to Winamac in October.

Baboonfest 2023 returning to Winamac in October

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The monkey sanctuary serves as a retirement home for baboons and macaques from university studies, zoos, and private ownership.