19th annual River Bend Quilt Show underway in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something to do over the next few days, you can stop by the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library to enjoy the labors of some talented quilters!

The River Bend Quilt Guild is hosting its 19th annual River Bend Quilt Show from Thursday through Saturday. You’re invited to look at the quilted works of art free of charge.

You can also cast a voting ballot for your favorite quilts. After the votes are tallied, the River Bend Quilt Guild will announce the top three winning quilts, in two categories, on its Facebook page.

Excluded from the ballot this year are three special quilts (see video above) that will be donated to The LGBTQ Center in South Bend. They will be on display throughout the duration of the show.

The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library is in downtown Mishawaka at 209 Lincoln Way East. You can check out the quilts at the following hours:

Thursday - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

