Superintendent explains decision of closing Clay High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The superintendent of South Bend Community School Corporation faced questioning at Tuesday night’s St. Joseph County Council meeting with the district.

The Council has proposed a resolution urging the Indiana Secretary of Education to investigate educational opportunities within the unincorporated areas of the county.

The majority of questions from the Council were regarding the closing of Clay High School, and what’s next.

Dr. Cummings explained why he saw the closing as necessary.

“What the community was clear about was that during the referendum, they wanted us to invest,” Dr. Cummings said. “Invest in our teachers, our students, to get outcomes. And the district has done that. We passed the referendum. We’re finally getting outcomes. Literacy rate is up two percent - our graduation rates are the highest they’ve been in a decade. So, rather than invest in outdated buildings, we invested in raising teachers’ salaries to get the outcome that the community asked us to get.”

