South Bend hosts ribbon-cutting for nonprofit solar installation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While we’re experiencing the effects of climate change with almost record-breaking temperatures, the city of South Bend is focusing on its continued sustainability efforts to combat global warming through its Energy Assistance Solar Savings Initiative!

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the St. Joseph County Public Library’s Tutt branch, celebrating its solar-paneled roof installation as part of the EASSI program. The program comes as an effort by the city to subsidize energy.

Seven nonprofits have installed solar projects since the program’s launch in January 2022. The program is estimated to have saved thousands for companies, which include:

The Beacon Resource Center

La Casa de Amistad

Paramount Schools of Experience

Near Northwest Neighborhood

The Clubhouse of St. Joseph County

Unity Gardens

South Bend Mayor James Mueller and other city officials talked about the importance of the city doing its part to help the global issue of sustainability.

“This is one of the things we learned during the pandemic; some of our global challenges we have to address them at the local level,” Mayor Mueller said.

“That goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 we have different programs and initiatives such as the EASSI program to help us achieve that goal,” said Alex Bazán, the director of sustainability for South Bend. “So, sustainability is something I hope as a city and something we are working towards go hand-in-hand with South Bend.”

The city anticipates they will install solar panels at about three more nonprofits by the end of the year.

