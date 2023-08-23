South Bend board game creator seeks funding for new, food-based game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Conversation and delicious food. It’s what the board game Nosh is all about.

“It’s something that we had never heard of anyone doing before — actually playing with your food,” said Calla Norman, a Riley High School grad and board game creator.

Norman and her friend decided to create a game that could bring people together.

“We have conversation cards to start a conversation, let you get to know people,” she said.

It all starts with building the board and placing your own charcuterie pieces on it.

“You as the host can choose all the pieces, or you can tell your friends to bring their favorite snack item,” Norman said.

Each player works their way around the board, reading conversation cards and eating pieces off the board. The goal is to reach the center.

Norman is excited to see her vision come to life, but she can’t do it without the community’s help.

“In order to fund the first launch of Nosh, I need funding, a little bit of seed money for it,” she said. “So, I am running a Kickstarter. You can pledge a certain amount of money to the campaign. Our goal is $15,000.”

Norman has until Oct. 9 to raise that $15,000. If you’re interested in pitching in, click here!

