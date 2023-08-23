Advertise With Us

Sen. Mike Braun makes campaign stop in Michiana

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Republican Mike Braun will give up his seat in the U.S. Senate to run for Indiana governor, but not until the last minute.

Braun is not running for reelection to the senate, but he will finish out the 16 months left on his term.

With Congress in recess, Braun today brought his campaign for governor to South Bend. “You’ve got to remember when I ran for Senate I started with one percent and even friends and family thought that was a fool’s errand. I invested 15 months, 14 to 18 hours a day, six days a week, so I’m going to do that same thing here.”

What won’t be the same is the fierce support Braun got in his 2018 race from President Donald Trump, who attended four Indiana rallies with Braun, including one in Elkhart in August of 2018.

“I don’t think he’s going to be coming in when he’s running for president in any of the local races. That was a mid-term, remember,” said Braun.

During Braun’s time in the Senate, he says he has seen the national debt grow from $18 trillion to nearly $33 trillion. He still hopes to fight for reform but feels that’s more likely to happen on a state-by-state basis.

“I think here’s more potential to show how you can run a state government well that solves problems across the board, embraces our values along the way, and be an example not only to other states but maybe how things should run out in D.C.

Braun won his senate seat by beating Joe Donnelly in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Aug. 21, 2023.
Body recovered from St. Joseph River identified
Boil order issued for portion of downtown Elkhart due to water main break
Boil order issued for portion of downtown Elkhart due to water main break
‘I can’t get there because of construction’: When work on Douglas, LaSalle & Main will be done
Prosecutors: Customer who shot suspect during attempted robbery in Cassopolis was justified
St. Joe County sees COVID cases rising, not unexpected

Latest News

Rep. Yakym talks district tour, presidential race, indictment of Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an interview at the South Carolina State House in...
Michiana residents, politicians react to latest indictment of Donald Trump
2023 Michigan primary election results
Michigan 2023 August Primary Election: Races to watch here in Michiana