SBCSC makes adjustments to recess, sports practices due to extreme heat

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is making some adjustments to keep its students safe as dangerous heat arrives in Michiana.

According to district officials, all South Bend schools have air conditioning, so they don’t expect learning to be interrupted. However, other aspects of the school day will look different for the remainder of the week.

All elementary schools will have recess inside for the rest of the week. Meanwhile, all athletics practices for elementary and middle schools will also be moved indoors.

At the high school level, athletics will follow the recommended heat index procedures provided by the IHSAA. In addition, high school students will receive water breaks every 30 minutes, and all coaches have been advised to be on the alert for heat exertion in their student-athletes.

The district also says football players will not wear helmets or pads for practices while these changes are in effect.

Athletic leadership will make further adjustments as needed based on the heat index recommendations and any weather changes.

