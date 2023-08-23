Rivalry Renewed: Penn excited for Backyard Brawl against Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a big week for high school football here in Michiana, as the Backyard Brawl between Penn and Mishawaka is making a long-awaited return!

The Kingsmen will line it up against the Cavemen for the first time since 2019. The two schools are separated by a short 10-minute drive, with many of the players having friends on the opposing sideline.

On Wednesday, 16 Sports stopped by Penn High School to ask the Kingsmen how it feels to renew the iconic local rivalry.

“We’re so excited, it’s all i’ve been hearing in the hallways,” said senior safety Taylor Bauer. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time ever since it came up on our schedule.”

Senior linebacker Maverick Brown shared Bauer’s excitement.

“We know all these guys with the close quarters all living near each other,” Brown said. “Known them our whole lives, played against them. We’re just really excited to go get after those guys.”

Penn head football coach Cory Yeoman also touched on the familiarity between the two sides.

“These kids grew up playing little league baseball together, playing backyard football with each other, and they all know each other extremely well,” he said.

And it’s not just the players who are excited. A large crowd is expected Friday night at Penn’s Everwise Freed Field, where a community tailgate will be held before kickoff.

“Both communities are excited,” said Penn Athletic Director Jeff Hart. “People know each other. This rivalry has been around for many, many years, so to have it back at hand right now is exciting.”

“I mean, what’s the difference between their community and our community? There’s really nothing,” Yeoman said. “We’re the same community. They love high school football, and their kids play extremely hard. And I think our kids will as well.”

Each team comes into the game with a 1-0 record, but the Kingsmen had a unique fight in their first win, outscoring Valparaiso 26-7 in the second half for a comeback win over the defending Class 5A state champ.

The Kingsmen touched on their fighting spirit and how it felt to secure such a hard-fought win in week one.

“The nice thing is the guys stay focused and our seniors showed great leadership and poise at halftime, and kind of calmed the ship and crew down a little bit and came back out and played a really good second half,” Yeoman said.

“As a team, since my freshman year, we’ve always been a team that battled back,” said senior defensive end Brandon Lynch. “As soon as we came back into the locker room, I wasn’t worried. I could tell the coaches weren’t worried, and I thought we just really dialed into the amount of play that we knew we could be. Although they’re two very different teams, having a win over Valpo is just kind of like, ‘We’re a team, we’re here, and we’re ready to compete against Mishawaka.’”

Kickoff for the Backyard Brawl on Friday night is set for 7 p.m., but gates will open at 5 p.m. For everything you need to know about ticketing, parking, the community tailgate, and more, click here.

