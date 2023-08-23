Pod of Gold: Talking what you need to know as Notre Dame football opens 2023 in Ireland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ND Insiders Tom Noie, Mike Berardino, and Austin Hough sit down at the WNDU Studios and talk all things Notre Dame football on Pod of Gold!

From depth charts to deep routes, the team at the South Bend Tribune takes a deep dive into all things Irish once a week.

On this episode, our hosts set the stage for Game Week and talk about Notre Dame depth chart surprises, sightseeing on the Emerald Isle, and throw out a prediction of two for the 2023 college football season.

Watch the podcast above to get all the details!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.