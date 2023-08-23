Paw Paw girl to learn future on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Wednesday night

PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - A girl from southwest Michigan is reaching for the stars on “America’s Got Talent!”

Brynn Cummings, 12, of Paw Paw has been enchanting audiences with her rare talent for combining magic and ventriloquism since she was 8. She made her debut on the show back in June and got a “Yes” vote from all four judges.

Brynn is one of 55 acts who advanced to the “live” round of the competition, which began Tuesday night. She was one of the first 11 quarterfinalists to perform, but only two of those 11 will advance to the finals next month.

The show will reveal on Wednesday night who advances based on viewer votes.

In case you missed Tuesday night’s episode, Brynn said she struck a connection with judge Heidi Klum and even got the audience to take part in her act! In an interview after her performance, she thanked everyone back home for their support.

The “America’s Got Talent” reveal airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT right here on WNDU. Be sure to tune in to find out if Brynn is advancing to the finals!

