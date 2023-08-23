Notre Dame football players excited for trip across the pond

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For a 96th time, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Naval Academy will meet on a football field. This weekend will mark the third time the two teams have met in Dublin, Ireland.

The Irish are expected to leave South Bend on Wednesday night and to arrive in Dublin on Thursday morning. For some players, it will be their first time out of the country. For others, it will be a return to an almost second home.

“We were supposed to go to Dublin in 2020, but of course COVID happened, so ever since then I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland and play,” said safety DJ Brown. " I remember watching the 2012 Notre Dame game on TV. (I) wasn’t a Notre Dame fan back then, but I just remember watching it like, ‘Man, it must be cool to play in Ireland,’ so I’m real excited.”

Defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah is excited to return to the Emerald Isle.

“Honestly, this is going to be my third time going to Ireland alone this year,” he said. “I have a ton of friends over there that I’ve met through internships and through other opportunities, so I’m just really excited to go back over there and see them again. I definitely have a lot places I would like to show my teammates all over and even people for them to meet. I know I’ve still been talking to a lot of my friends over there, and they’re excited to be able to meet the team and just see us around and all that. So, I just can’t wait to have those two worlds collide for me.”

The Irish will kickoff against Navy on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The game will air right here on WNDU.

