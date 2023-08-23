Notre Dame football players excited for trip across the pond

By Matt Loch
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For a 96th time, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Naval Academy will meet on a football field. This weekend will mark the third time the two teams have met in Dublin, Ireland.

The Irish are expected to leave South Bend on Wednesday night and to arrive in Dublin on Thursday morning. For some players, it will be their first time out of the country. For others, it will be a return to an almost second home.

“We were supposed to go to Dublin in 2020, but of course COVID happened, so ever since then I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland and play,” said safety DJ Brown. " I remember watching the 2012 Notre Dame game on TV. (I) wasn’t a Notre Dame fan back then, but I just remember watching it like, ‘Man, it must be cool to play in Ireland,’ so I’m real excited.”

Defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah is excited to return to the Emerald Isle.

“Honestly, this is going to be my third time going to Ireland alone this year,” he said. “I have a ton of friends over there that I’ve met through internships and through other opportunities, so I’m just really excited to go back over there and see them again. I definitely have a lot places I would like to show my teammates all over and even people for them to meet. I know I’ve still been talking to a lot of my friends over there, and they’re excited to be able to meet the team and just see us around and all that. So, I just can’t wait to have those two worlds collide for me.”

The Irish will kickoff against Navy on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The game will air right here on WNDU.

Before the game, be sure to tune in at 1:30 p.m. EDT for Countdown to Kickoff, where we’ll get you ready for everything you need to know about the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Also, be sure to let us know where you’d like to see the Irish host their next Shamrock Series game in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Navy fullback Isaac Ruoss (32) is stopped by Notre Dame defensive lineman Jordan Botelho from...

Freeman: ‘You have to be so disciplined’ to defend Navy’s triple option offense

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
It’s a style not seen very often at the college level.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you where the Irish should host their next Shamrock Series game?

Notre Dame

Joe Alt and Ben Morrison

Alt named to AP Preseason All-America First Team, Morrison to Second Team

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now, Matt Loch and The Associated Press
The Associated Press announced its preseason All-America teams on Monday morning, and two guys from Notre Dame made the list!

College

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Michigan had proposed a four-game suspension as part of a negotiated resolution to the case, but the NCAA’s committee on infractions reportedly declined to accept that proposal.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Healthy Irish team prepares for matchup vs. Navy in Ireland

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Head coach Marcus Freeman also discussed the team's itinerary for the overseas trip.

Countdown to Kickoff

Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore prepares for football season

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
16 News Now stopped by to see how the retail team is getting ready for the season.

Countdown to Kickoff

New website helping fans prepare for perfect Notre Dame experience

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The fan experience is something Notre Dame prioritizes. Just ask Molly Di Carlo, the assistant director of marketing and experience at Notre Dame.

College

Indiana linebacker Matt Hohlt plays the field during an NCAA college football game against...

WATCH: IU football surprises walk-on with scholarship

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Matt Hohlt is Indiana’s newest scholarship student-athlete after the coaching staff announced he was being put on scholarship during a team meeting.

Notre Dame

Freshman receivers expected to contribute early for Notre Dame

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
This year’s wide receiver room features some returning pieces like Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie, but there’s also a handful of freshmen who are eager to step in.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) begins to celebrate with teammates Xavier Watts...

ND cornerback Ben Morrison builds off impressive freshman campaign

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Morrison has established himself as a staple in the Irish secondary and a guy that the current freshmen can aspire to be.