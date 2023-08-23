Advertise With Us

Notre Dame excited for trip across the pond

Notre Dame football players talk about their excitement for the trip to Dublin, Ireland for their season opener.
By Matt Loch
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For a 96th time, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Naval Academy will meet on a football field. This weekend will mark the third time the two teams have met in Dublin, Ireland.

The Irish are expected to leave South Bend on Wednesday night, to arrive in Dublin on Thursday morning. For some players, it will be their first time out of the country. For others, it will be a return to an almost second home.

“We were supposed to go to Dublin in 2020, but of course COVID happened so ever since then I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland and play,” said safety DJ Brown. " I remember watching the 2012 Notre Dame game on TV. Wasn’t a Notre Dame fan back then, but I just remember watching it like, man it must be cool to play in Ireland so I’m real excited.”

Defensive lineman Nana Osafo Mensah is excited to return to the Emerald Isle. “Honestly, this is going to be my third time going to Ireland alone this year so I have a ton of friends over there that I’ve met through internships and through other opportunities so I’m just really excited to go back over there and see them again. I definitley have a lot places I would like to show my teammates all over and even people for them to meet. I know I’ve still been talking to a lot of my friends over there and they’re excited to be able to meet the team and just see us around and all that and so I just can’t wait to have those two worlds collide for me.”

The Irish will kickoff against Navy on Saturday afternoon, 2:30 EST at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Aug. 21, 2023.
Body recovered from St. Joseph River identified
Boil order issued for portion of downtown Elkhart due to water main break
Boil order issued for portion of downtown Elkhart due to water main break
Prosecutors: Customer who shot suspect during attempted robbery in Cassopolis was justified
2 injured after truck strikes tree near Tulip, Hurd roads
Cass County holds meeting to discuss future of emergency ambulance care on Aug. 21, 2023.
Cass County holds meeting to discuss future of emergency ambulance care

Latest News

Navy fullback Isaac Ruoss (32) is stopped by Notre Dame defensive lineman Jordan Botelho from...
Freeman: ‘You have to be so disciplined’ to defend Navy’s triple option offense
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland
Joe Alt and Ben Morrison
Alt named to AP Preseason All-America First Team, Morrison to Second Team
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations