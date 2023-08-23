Notre Dame excited for trip across the pond

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For a 96th time, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Naval Academy will meet on a football field. This weekend will mark the third time the two teams have met in Dublin, Ireland.

The Irish are expected to leave South Bend on Wednesday night, to arrive in Dublin on Thursday morning. For some players, it will be their first time out of the country. For others, it will be a return to an almost second home.

“We were supposed to go to Dublin in 2020, but of course COVID happened so ever since then I’ve always wanted to go to Ireland and play,” said safety DJ Brown. " I remember watching the 2012 Notre Dame game on TV. Wasn’t a Notre Dame fan back then, but I just remember watching it like, man it must be cool to play in Ireland so I’m real excited.”

Defensive lineman Nana Osafo Mensah is excited to return to the Emerald Isle. “Honestly, this is going to be my third time going to Ireland alone this year so I have a ton of friends over there that I’ve met through internships and through other opportunities so I’m just really excited to go back over there and see them again. I definitley have a lot places I would like to show my teammates all over and even people for them to meet. I know I’ve still been talking to a lot of my friends over there and they’re excited to be able to meet the team and just see us around and all that and so I just can’t wait to have those two worlds collide for me.”

The Irish will kickoff against Navy on Saturday afternoon, 2:30 EST at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.