Medical Moment: The portable MRI for children

(WNDU) - Whether it’s the brain, spine, or organs, 10 million people will get an MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging.

It’s a powerful tool that lets doctors get a detailed look at what’s happening inside the body. But for children, getting an MRI can be downright terrifying.

Now, there’s a new kind of device that can make it a little more bearable.

“Unfortunately, a lot of patients that we take care of are either really small or they’re really sick,” said Alexandra Beier.

So sick that pediatric neurosurgeon Alexandra Beier says, moving these children to a room with an MRI can be risky.

“There’s a lot of patients, especially the cardiac patients, where they cannot physically be moved, and even our severe traumatic brain injury patients where you know every time you move them, you’re risking increased pressure to their brain,” Dr. Beier explained.

The standard MRI looks like a tunnel, it’s big, immobile and often causes anxiety and discomfort for kids. But there’s a new smaller portable MRI machine.

“This was one of the first scans we used the Hyperfine Swoop MRI for,” Dr. Beier said. “And it was very nice because the patient was very small and we did not want to transport him because he was having seizures and there was a lot of risk with transporting him. So, we’re able to do it right at the bedside.”

The magnet in the mobile unit is less powerful.

“It’s basically as strong as a refrigerator magnet,” Dr. Beier said.

The image on the right is from a traditional MRI, and the one on the left is the new mobile MRI.

“I can clearly see that, yes, there’s some fluid here, and yes, there’s a little bit of blood here,” Dr. Beier said.

The time it takes is cut down from an hour to 35 minutes.

“It would never replace a full MRI; it would just add to the ability to do the information at the bedside,” Dr. Beier finished.

And the quicker decisions are made, the more lives that can be saved.

Doctors believe that the portable MRI will have far-reaching implications beyond pediatrics. The aim is enhance access to diagnostic imaging for patients of all ages.

