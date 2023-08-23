Freeman hopes for more consistent offense against Navy

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the Irish and Naval Academy faced off in Baltimore last season, the Notre Dame defense kept Navy’s triple option offense at bay in the first half.

But the second half was a different story, and it certainly didn’t help that the Irish offense went silent in the second half as well. Notre Dame scored all 35 of its points in the first half.

If the goal of Navy’s offense is to control the time of possession in its favor, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman knows his own offense is going to have to be ready.

“We’ve got to be efficient, right? We cannot go three and out, right? We’ve got to take care of the ball,” Freeman said. “If all of a sudden, we go three and out — if you look at last year’s second half, there was a couple, first couple drives were three and out, and then we had an interception. Listen, Navy had the ball, with time of possession last year in the second half. (It) was tremendous in an advantage to them, so we have to be efficient on offense. We cannot have negative yardage plays. We cannot go three and out.”

Fortunately for the Irish offense, they have a history of putting up points against Navy in Ireland, topping fifty points in each of their previous matchups against the Midshipmen in Dublin in 2012 and 1996.

The Irish will kickoff against Navy on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The game will air right here on WNDU.

Before the game, be sure to tune in at 1:30 p.m. EDT for Countdown to Kickoff, where we’ll get you ready for everything you need to know about the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Also, be sure to let us know where you’d like to see the Irish host their next Shamrock Series game in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football players excited for trip across the pond

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The Irish are expected to leave South Bend on Wednesday night and to arrive in Dublin on Thursday morning for their season opener against Navy on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Navy fullback Isaac Ruoss (32) is stopped by Notre Dame defensive lineman Jordan Botelho from...

Freeman: ‘You have to be so disciplined’ to defend Navy’s triple option offense

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
It’s a style not seen very often at the college level.

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

Updated: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you where the Irish should host their next Shamrock Series game?

Notre Dame

Joe Alt and Ben Morrison

Alt named to AP Preseason All-America First Team, Morrison to Second Team

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now, Matt Loch and The Associated Press
The Associated Press announced its preseason All-America teams on Monday morning, and two guys from Notre Dame made the list!

Latest News

College

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Michigan had proposed a four-game suspension as part of a negotiated resolution to the case, but the NCAA’s committee on infractions reportedly declined to accept that proposal.

Notre Dame

Healthy Irish team prepares for matchup vs. Navy in Ireland

Updated: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Head coach Marcus Freeman also discussed the team's itinerary for the overseas trip.

Countdown to Kickoff

Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore prepares for football season

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
16 News Now stopped by to see how the retail team is getting ready for the season.

Countdown to Kickoff

New website helping fans prepare for perfect Notre Dame experience

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The fan experience is something Notre Dame prioritizes. Just ask Molly Di Carlo, the assistant director of marketing and experience at Notre Dame.

College

Indiana linebacker Matt Hohlt plays the field during an NCAA college football game against...

WATCH: IU football surprises walk-on with scholarship

Updated: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Matt Hohlt is Indiana’s newest scholarship student-athlete after the coaching staff announced he was being put on scholarship during a team meeting.

Notre Dame

Freshman receivers expected to contribute early for Notre Dame

Updated: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
This year’s wide receiver room features some returning pieces like Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie, but there’s also a handful of freshmen who are eager to step in.