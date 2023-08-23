Freeman hopes for more consistent offense against Navy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the Irish and Naval Academy faced off in Baltimore last season, the Notre Dame defense kept Navy’s triple option offense at bay in the first half.

But the second half was a different story, and it certainly didn’t help that the Irish offense went silent in the second half as well. Notre Dame scored all 35 of its points in the first half.

If the goal of Navy’s offense is to control the time of possession in its favor, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman knows his own offense is going to have to be ready.

“We’ve got to be efficient, right? We cannot go three and out, right? We’ve got to take care of the ball,” Freeman said. “If all of a sudden, we go three and out — if you look at last year’s second half, there was a couple, first couple drives were three and out, and then we had an interception. Listen, Navy had the ball, with time of possession last year in the second half. (It) was tremendous in an advantage to them, so we have to be efficient on offense. We cannot have negative yardage plays. We cannot go three and out.”

Fortunately for the Irish offense, they have a history of putting up points against Navy in Ireland, topping fifty points in each of their previous matchups against the Midshipmen in Dublin in 2012 and 1996.

The Irish will kickoff against Navy on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. The game will air right here on WNDU.

