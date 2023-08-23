FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous Heat and Humidity for Michiana Today

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with humidity increasing throughout the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the mid to late morning hours. Near record high temperatures are expected. The record high is 95F set back in 1959. High 94F with heat index values of 100 to 110F. Low 77F. Wind SSW at 10 to 25 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY: Sun and a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a passing shower during the morning and again late in the day. Near record high temperatures are expected. The record high is 97F set back in 1948. High 97F with heat index values of 100 to 110F. Low 72F. Wind SW at 10 to 25 mph..

FRIDAY: Not as hot, but staying muggy throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies. High around 85F and muggy. Low 65F. Wind NE at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the weekend begins, the high pressure causing the aggressive will finally fade off to the west with rain chances and rapidly dropping temperatures as the weekend progresses. Temps close to average will be expected for next workweek as we shake off the summer heat.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.