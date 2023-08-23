Extreme heat unavoidable for some local workers

INDIANA (WNDU) - Having easy access to air conditioning wasn’t always an option for some Michiana residents who had to brave the unrelenting heat on Wednesday.

Construction worker Jassen Manfredonia said his crew started their job early in the day and worked in half-hour increments in addition to taking other safety precautions.

“Having fans on all day, lots and lots of water, lots of hydration, constantly getting Gatorades, you know, all kinds of water, whatever we get,” Manfredonia said.

In Bremen, farmer Clay Geyer is raking hay to prepare it for being baled hopefully before sundown.

“Trying to utilize the sun when the sun does shine, but it’s so overcast today. [The sun] is not really helping but the humidity - trying to get the hay made without rain-- that’s the challenge,” remarked Geyer.

While Geyer tries to stay hydrated, he said another challenge is going into the air conditioning and back to the fields.

“That’s the hardest part,” he said.

Despite the heat, Geyer said many farmers tend to work for long stretches at a time.

“There are some people who take lunch, but we kind of go straight through,” he described.

