Elkhart man charged with murder of wife

Matthew Thompson
Matthew Thompson(Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is charged with murdering his wife after she was found dead at a home in the city over the weekend.

According to charging documents, 36-year-old Matthew Thompson has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 27-year-old Ciarra Thompson, who was found dead inside a home in the 1400 block of Cone Street last Saturday evening.

Matthew allegedly called police and told them he found Ciarra on the kitchen floor and that she would not wake up. Officers arrived to find Ciarra unconscious, not breathing, and bloodied. The probable cause affidavit further states that Ciarra appeared as though she had been battered and stabbed.

Per protocol, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called to the home. When detectives arrived, they found a large amount of blood saturating the couch in the living room. Detectives also noticed several open wounds on Ciarra’s head and neck area.

Based on what they found in the kitchen and the living room, detectives believe someone had tried to clean the blood.

During an interview with detectives, Matthew reportedly told them he tried to clean up the blood but denied harming Ciarra. However, he allegedly admitted later to punching Ciarra’s head numerous times and shaking her the day prior.

According to charging documents, Matthew told detectives that Ciarra had struck the back of her head on the kitchen counter and fell to the kitchen floor after his last punch.

Matthew was arrested on Sunday and was charged with murder on Tuesday. His initial hearing is set for Thursday morning.

You can read the probable cause affidavit in its entirety below:

Page 1
Page 1(Elkhart Circuit Court)
Page 2
Page 2(Elkhart Circuit Court)

