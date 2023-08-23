Elkhart discusses plans for downtown amphitheater

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The amphitheater in downtown Elkhart is getting closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday, Elkhart officials met with city administration and the Downtown Elkhart Merchants Alliance to discuss the plans for the 8,000-seat venue near the riverfront.

An isometric view of the amphitheater. (WNDU)

The project is estimated to support up to 100,000 square feet in retail additions, would require the city to redevelop some roads and parking lots, and comes with a private sector price tag of around $40 million.

The amphitheater would support acts that are too big for the Lerner Theatre, which seats up to 1,500 people. It is expected to be used year-round. According to Aaron Mishler, Elkhart’s first district councilman, the greenspace of downtown will increase from the project.

Development is expected to begin in March 2024, and be open by summer 2025.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.