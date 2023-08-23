Eddies prepare to open season against state champ

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are some big shoes to fill within the Edwardsburg Eddies football program. 28 seniors have graduated from last year’s roster, and longtime head coach Kevin Bartz retired in the offseason.

The transition to new coach, Dan Purlee has been an easy one considering he was an assistant coach for the past two seasons under Bartz and he’s keeping the system run by Edwardsburg the same.

The team will have to get ready for the regular season quickly, as Grand Rapids West Catholic comes to town, fresh off their state championship. The Eddies are also looking to avenge last year’s eight point loss in Grand Rapids.

“I’d say for sure, for me there’s revenge on the mind,” said senior defensive lineman Jaylin McClaire. “Just plays where we were this close to stopping them last year so for me it’s coming in with that mentality of getting back. Getting our lick back and wanting to win this game bad.”

“Oh we’re pumped”, added running back Keegan Parsons. “We’re ready to go. We’re fired up, of course. it’s less of revenge and more of doing what we need to do to be there. It’s really a mark of what we need to be.”

“There wouldn’t be anyone else I’d rather play first week”, said safety Zac Zache. “It’s something that shows us where we’re at and where we need to go after but we got some stuff we need to work on still.”

West Catholic and the Eddies will kickoff at 7:00 in Edwardsburg. The game has been moved back from Thursday night to Friday due to excessive heat in Michiana.

