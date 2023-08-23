2 killed in shooting at Michigan City apartment complex

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just after 11:40 a.m. CDT to the 2300 block of Normandy Drive at the Normandy Village apartment complex on reports of an unconscious person located inside an apartment. When they arrived, they found two dead adults inside the apartment who had been shot.

According to investigators, multiple gunshots had been fired inside the apartment before the victims were found. The victims have been identified as Corey Robinson Jr. 23, of Michigan City, and Kaliya Harrington, 20, of Michigan City. Autopsies were performed on both of them, but the results are still pending.

Police didn’t give any information on a potential suspect(s), but they say this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Sgt. Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221; extension 1074 or via email at lhood@emichigancity.com. You can also contact MCPD via Facebook Messenger or through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488.

You can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.

