Advertise With Us

St. Joe County Commissioners hire ex-Portage Manor Executive

SJC new hire
SJC new hire(news)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved of the hiring of Kortney Mullins on Tuesday morning.

Mullins used to serve as the Executive Director for Portage Manor, before the assisted living facility closed its doors last month.

Now, Mullins has been hired to fill the role of Director of Human resources and Finance for the county.

Commissioners shared with 16 News Now that Mullins was more than qualified for the job.

“Everything that she did on an administrative level there was phenomenal, and she was the best person that we interviewed during the process. Since she’s been here, she kind of knows the lay of the land, and county government and I think she’s going to do a fantastic job. Already we’re reinventing, I hate to say that but reimagining maybe,” said District 2 Commissioner, Derek Dieter.

According to Dieter, the previous Director had too much on their plate, which is why Mullins’ duties are still to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in Elkhart
Homicide Unit investigating after woman found dead in Elkhart
Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Joseph River on Aug. 21, 2023.
Police investigating after body recovered from St. Joseph River
An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching the Peak This Week
First Alert Weather: Dangerous Heat Expected This Week
Public health advisory issued in St. Joseph County for extreme heat

Latest News

Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather
Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather
Ask the Doctor: Keeping cool in hot weather
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland
South Bend Cooling Centers open for dangerous heat - clipped version