St. Joe County Commissioners hire ex-Portage Manor Executive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved of the hiring of Kortney Mullins on Tuesday morning.

Mullins used to serve as the Executive Director for Portage Manor, before the assisted living facility closed its doors last month.

Now, Mullins has been hired to fill the role of Director of Human resources and Finance for the county.

Commissioners shared with 16 News Now that Mullins was more than qualified for the job.

“Everything that she did on an administrative level there was phenomenal, and she was the best person that we interviewed during the process. Since she’s been here, she kind of knows the lay of the land, and county government and I think she’s going to do a fantastic job. Already we’re reinventing, I hate to say that but reimagining maybe,” said District 2 Commissioner, Derek Dieter.

According to Dieter, the previous Director had too much on their plate, which is why Mullins’ duties are still to be determined.

