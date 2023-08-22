South Bend schools superintendent gets contract extension

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Todd Cummings will serve as superintendent of the South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) for at least another three years after his contract was extended.

The district says the South Bend Community School Board of Trustees extended Cummings’ contract through June 2026, making him the longest serving superintendent in the district in nearly 25 years.

Cummings began serving as SBCSC’s superintendent in 2019. This is his second contract renewal.

“We appreciate Dr. Cummings’ commitment to South Bend Schools,” said Board President John Anella in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “In an era where the average superintendent term is around three years and some districts struggle to even fill the position, we are grateful for the consistency of leadership he and his team bring to the district.”

During Cummings’ tenure, the district says it has seen significant improvements in reading and writing skills among students in post-pandemic school years. The district also says it has recorded the highest graduation rates since 2016.

“I am honored to continue to serve as the superintendent of schools in South Bend.” Cummings said in the release. “We have attracted talented educators who are focused on providing the best educational services in the community, and our literacy and graduation rates show that focus. I look forward to continuing the task of creating a world class district that connects students to the purpose for learning.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.