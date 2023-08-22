RV Hall of Fame welcomes 10 new members to RV, Motorhead Class of 2023

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart inducted 10 new members to the RV and Motorhead Class of 2023.

The festivities began at 5:30 p.m. at the Northern Indiana Event Center on Monday night. It featured a dinner, ceremony, and plenty of speeches. It was also emceed by our own Gary Seiber!

The Spirit Award was also given out in recognition of dedication to the industry. This year’s recipient was Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

Her mother and husband were in attendance to accept the award on her behalf.

