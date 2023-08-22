Prosecutors: Customer who shot suspect during attempted robbery in Cassopolis was justified

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The customer who shot the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a gas station in Cassopolis last month will not be charged, according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, we’re learning more about the charges the suspect is facing.

The incident happened back on the night of July 27 at the Stone Lake Marathon Gas Station in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street. When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot several times and another male holding him at gun point.

According to police, the man who had been shot tried to rob the store’s clerk but was shot by a customer who had a valid Michigan Concealed Pistol License and had previous experience working as a security guard.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and was charged the following day (details below). An investigation into the armed robbery and shooting was then launched by prosecutors and police, which officials say is protocol whenever someone is shot.

After reviewing witness/victim statements, as well as in-store video, officer body cameras, photographs, and other physical evidence, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office determined that the customer’s actions were lawful and justified in terms of self-defense and the defense of others. Therefore, no charges will be filed against him.

In a press release sent to 16 News Now, officials said the defense of others doctrine has deep roots in Michigan jurisprudence, going back to the 1800′s. In 2006 this doctrine was codified as follows:

(1) An individual who has not or is not engaged in the commission of a crime at the time he or she uses deadly force may use deadly force against another individual anywhere he or she has the legal right to be with no duty to retreat if either of the following applies: (a) The individual honestly and reasonably believes that the use of deadly force is necessary to prevent the imminent death of or imminent great bodily harm to himself or herself or to another individual. (b) The individual honestly and reasonably believes that the use of deadly force is necessary to prevent the imminent sexual assault of himself or herself or of another individual. (2) An individual who has not or is not engaged in the commission of a crime at the time he or she uses force other than deadly force may use force other than deadly force against another individual anywhere he or she has the legal right to be with no duty to retreat if he or she honestly and reasonably believes that the use of that force is necessary to defend himself or herself or another individual from the imminent unlawful use of force by another individual.

The suspect in the attempted armed robbery, identified as 35-year-old Cordeleus Anthony Martin of Dowagiac, was charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to rob while armed, felonious assault, and habitual offender (fourth offense notice). According to prosecutors, Martin was armed with a knife during the incident.

Martin was arraigned on these charges in the Cass County District Court last Thursday, Aug. 17, with bond being set at $100,000 cash or surety. Martin is due back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Cordeleus Anthony Martin (Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.