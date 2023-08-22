Advertise With Us

Officials break ground on new LaSalle Park project

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a highly-anticipated groundbreaking happened on South Bend’s west side.

It was a “who’s who” at LaSalle Park earlier this morning, marking the beginning of some new and much-needed improvements at that park. You can see a lot of “Westside Pride” in the picture taken during the groundbreaking.

It’s a project with many new additions, including:

  • New paths for foot traffic
  • A roller skating loop
  • Remodeled basketball courts

The mayor, along with other city officials, celebrated the groundbreaking, an investment worth $2.1 million.

