Officials break ground on new LaSalle Park project
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a highly-anticipated groundbreaking happened on South Bend’s west side.
It was a “who’s who” at LaSalle Park earlier this morning, marking the beginning of some new and much-needed improvements at that park. You can see a lot of “Westside Pride” in the picture taken during the groundbreaking.
It’s a project with many new additions, including:
- New paths for foot traffic
- A roller skating loop
- Remodeled basketball courts
The mayor, along with other city officials, celebrated the groundbreaking, an investment worth $2.1 million.
