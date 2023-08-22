Officials break ground on new LaSalle Park project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a highly-anticipated groundbreaking happened on South Bend’s west side.

It was a “who’s who” at LaSalle Park earlier this morning, marking the beginning of some new and much-needed improvements at that park. You can see a lot of “Westside Pride” in the picture taken during the groundbreaking.

It’s a project with many new additions, including:

New paths for foot traffic

A roller skating loop

Remodeled basketball courts

The mayor, along with other city officials, celebrated the groundbreaking, an investment worth $2.1 million.

