Non-profit to turn apartment complex into housing for those recovering from addiction

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A non-profit is expanding its operation by transforming an old apartment complex into housing to help those recovering from addiction.

David’s Courage is a non-profit that currently houses an average of 20 men for a recovery program typically lasting nine to 12 months. Once a resident completes the recovery program and is ready to move out, they are faced with a housing shortage available to them.

That’s where David’s Courage is hoping to step in.

The apartment complex in question is an existing complex at the corner of Lincolnway East and Pennsylvania Avenue. Significant construction needs to take place to get it up to code and livable, but it will eventually hold four one-bedroom apartments.

It’s a way that the non-profit can help find secure housing for those leaving the program.

“Our guys do great in the program,” states Gregg Erickson, board president and manager of David’s Courage. “When they are ready to leave, they are excited to start their lives. It is very discouraging for them when they are unable to find a safe and supportive environment to live in.”

David’s Courage has applied for a grant from the Division of Mental Health and Addiction that could potentially cover a significant portion of the housing renovations.

To learn more about the non-profit and its addiction program, click here.

