Medical Moment: How diet impacts joint health

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WNDU) - According to the CDC, more than 58 million people in the U.S. have arthritis. It is the leading cause of work disability.

But what if there is a way to prevent your bones and joints from deteriorating?

You may not need to spend money on expensive supplements, as you may be able to strengthen your bones and joints with what’s already in your kitchen.

Climbing stairs, lifting, and even walking, living with bone and joint pain can make doing everyday tasks difficult. But did you know, certain foods can boost your bone and joint health? Take, for example, extra virgin olive oil, a classic staple of the Mediterranean diet.

“The Mediterranean diet is a great diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Eckrstrom, geriatrician.

A study from Spain found that men who followed the Mediterranean diet, which includes virgin olive oil, had more bone formation than men who ate just a low-fat diet. Also, eating five to six prunes daily can prevent bone loss for postmenopausal women, reducing their risk for osteoporosis.

When it comes to joint health, one medium-sized bell pepper has more than a day’s worth of vitamin C, which makes it great for joints since vitamin C is an inflammation-fighting antioxidant. And milk doesn’t just do your bones good, but your joints as well.

“Some people tell me, you know, ‘I’m 75, I’m 80, I haven’t done these things all my life, what good is it going to do to start now?’ And I say, ‘Those are the people who have the most to gain.’”

It’s never too late to focus on your bone and joint health.

