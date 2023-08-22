Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT
DUBLIN (WNDU) - As your home for Notre Dame football, we wanted to hear from you ahead of the team’s first game of the season in Ireland!

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we asked you where the Irish should host their next Shamrock Series game. Here’s how you voted.

15% of you think the next Shamrock Series game should be played in our nation’s capital. While Notre Dame didn’t technically take the field in Washington, D.C., the Irish “hosted” Maryland at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., back in 2011. They won that game 45-21.

9% of you think it should be played again the New York City. This comes after two previous Shamrock Series games took place in “The Big Apple” at Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame beat Army 27-3 in the first one in 2010 and defeated Syracuse 36-3 in 2018.

22% of you are in favor of the Shamrock Series staying overseas in London.

And finally, most of you (54%) would like to see the game played anywhere else than Washington, New York, or London.

Thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll!

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) throws against Navy during an NCAA college football...

Hartman throws 4 TD passes as No. 13 Notre Dame defeats Navy 42-3 in Ireland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Notre Dame (1-0) scored at will by air and on the ground against the Midshipmen (0-1), improving to 3-0 all-time against Navy in Dublin games.

Scouting the Competition: Chase Ketterer’s familiarity with triple option

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Drew Sanders
Ketterer got to Notre Dame by dominating the prep level, using the same triple option attack that the Irish will face against Navy.

Ron Powlus reflects on 1996 Ireland game, talks new role on present day trip

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Ron Powlus is a senior associate athletics director and administrator for the Notre Dame football team. He was also the starting quarterback for Notre Dame's first game in Ireland in 1996.

Memorabilia from Ireland available at Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Working with several vendors from the Emerald Isle, fans can now shop the Irish Heritage Collection on the second floor of the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore.

Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 2 in Indiana, Week 1 in Michigan

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at the scores from games involving our local teams.

A look at Terry’s trip to Ireland

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a look at some of the best from Terry’s trip to Ireland!

A cyclist rides on Dame Street below a giant Notre Dame football placard in Dublin, Ireland,...

Notre Dame takes over Dublin for season opener against Navy

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Notre Dame is going big for its third-ever game in Dublin, Ireland, with more than 30,000 Irish fans making the trip overseas.

Hundreds gather for free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

Hundreds gather for free screening of ‘Rudy’ at Notre Dame Stadium

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The two-hour movie, which begins at 9 p.m., will be played on the video board at the stadium.

Former champion South Bend Cub rejoins team on rehab assignment

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
As you may recall, Davis was a member of the South Bend Cubs’ 2019 Midwest League championship team.

Notre Dame men's soccer team huddles during match vs. IU

Notre Dame soccer teams host doubleheader against IU, Butler

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
On a sweltering late-August evening, the Notre Dame men’s and women’s soccer teams took on in-state opponents at Alumni stadium.

This is a file photo from when a matchup between Penn and Mishawaka in 2016

Rivalry Renewed: Cavemen eager for return of Backyard Brawl against Kingsmen

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The two schools are separated by a short 10-minute drive, but they haven’t played each other in football since 2019.