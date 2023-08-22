Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

DUBLIN (WNDU) - As your home for Notre Dame football, we wanted to hear from you ahead of the team’s first game of the season in Ireland!

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we asked you where the Irish should host their next Shamrock Series game. Here’s how you voted.

15% of you think the next Shamrock Series game should be played in our nation’s capital. While Notre Dame didn’t technically take the field in Washington, D.C., the Irish “hosted” Maryland at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., back in 2011. They won that game 45-21.

9% of you think it should be played again the New York City. This comes after two previous Shamrock Series games took place in “The Big Apple” at Yankee Stadium. Notre Dame beat Army 27-3 in the first one in 2010 and defeated Syracuse 36-3 in 2018.

22% of you are in favor of the Shamrock Series staying overseas in London.

And finally, most of you (54%) would like to see the game played anywhere else than Washington, New York, or London.

Thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.