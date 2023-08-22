Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Navy vs. Notre Dame in Ireland

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ireland. (WNDU) - As your home for Notre Dame football, we want to hear from you ahead of the team’s first game of the season in Ireland!

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you where the Irish should host their next Shamrock Series game?

  • Washington, D.C.
  • New York City
  • London
  • Somewhere else

To place your vote, click here! The poll will remain open until Friday, Aug. 25, at 12 p.m.

Thank you for participating in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll! We’ll reveal the results on Countdown to Kickoff this Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1:30 p.m.

